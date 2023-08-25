You Failed To Honour Your Promise Of 3 Ministerial Slots For Youth, Group Tells Tinubu

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A civil society organisation, AdvoKC Foundation, has drawn President Bola Tinubu’s attention to his failure to fulfil a promise to reserve four cabinet positions for persons under 40 years of age.

Advertisement

The group also noted that Tinubu promised to reserve six more positions for persons under the age of 50.

AdvoKC drew the President’s attention to the promises in a letter dated August 24, 2023.

The letter, which was seen by THE WHISTLER on Friday, was titled ‘A reminder on your promise to reserve at least three (3) cabinet positions for persons under the age of forty (40) and an additional six (6) slots for persons below fifty (50) years of age’.

The letter was addressed to the President, and signed by Dare Olatunde, the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of AdvoKC Foundation.

THE WHISTLER understands that the letter was submitted at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The civil society organisation, in the letter, reminded Tinubu that he made the yet to be fulfilled promises in page 59 of his manifesto – ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Parts of the letter read, “I wish to first commend your dedication to leadership and your recent efforts in nominating an all inclusive set of individuals for cabinet positions.

“However, I would like to draw your attention to an important promise you made to Nigerians regarding the inclusion of youth in your cabinet.

“It says: ‘Reserve at least 3 cabinet positions for persons under the age of 40 and 6 more positions for members below the age of 50’.

“This promise was stated clearly on page 59 of your manifesto; Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Advertisement

Olatunde, who signed the letter on behalf of AdvoKC, further reminded Tinubu that the promise was also mentioned during his campaign and subsequent assumption of office.

But he added that an analysis of Tinubu’s ministerial appointments shows that the President has not lived up to the promise to reserve at least three cabinet slots for youths.

“Upon reviewing the (ministerial) list, one out of the only two nominees that fall within the under-40 age group is yet to be confirmed and a further seven nominees fall within the under-50 age group,” the letter added, noting that the promise has not been entirely kept.

The civil society organisation urged Tinubu to make good his promise to have at least three ministers under 40 years of age in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Olatunde noted that having more youths in decision making positions will ensure that the voices, perspectives and innovative ideas of young people are given due consideration.

“Meaningful youth inclusion in the cabinet not only reflects the spirit of generational balance but also ensures that the interests and aspirations of our young citizens are adequately represented in shaping the policies and directions of our country.

Advertisement

“I kindly urge you to reflect upon your promise of youth inclusion and consider taking additional steps to ensure that the representation of young individuals aligns with the commitments you articulated.”

AdvoKC, in the letter, further stressed that encouraging young leaders to actively participate in governance strengthens the country’s democratic fabric.