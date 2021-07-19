You Fought Till The End, Tiwa Savage Says After Father’s Death

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is in a gloomy mood as she has lost her father to the cold hands of death.

The sonorous singer took to her verified Instagram page to announce the death of her father who died earlier today.

She wrote, “Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

RELATED
Celebrities

Perruzi, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Others Mourn Death Of Davido’s Close Aide, Obama DMW

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy.”

Fans and well-wishers of the singer have taken to the comment section to commiserate with her.

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi, wrote, “Please stay strong Queen.”

Similarly, actor, Alex Ekubo, while consoling the singer, said, “Please be strong. Daddy is in a better place.”

You might also like

Perruzi, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, Others Mourn Death Of Davido’s Close Aide, Obama DMW

Tiwa Told Me God Won’t Give Me A Child-Seyi Shay

What Fans Are Saying About Seyi Shay’s Fight With Tiwa Savage

What Led To My Fight With Tiwa Savage-Seyi Shay

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.