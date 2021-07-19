You Fought Till The End, Tiwa Savage Says After Father’s Death

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is in a gloomy mood as she has lost her father to the cold hands of death.

The sonorous singer took to her verified Instagram page to announce the death of her father who died earlier today.

She wrote, “Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy.”

Fans and well-wishers of the singer have taken to the comment section to commiserate with her.

Popular comedian, Broda Shaggi, wrote, “Please stay strong Queen.”

Similarly, actor, Alex Ekubo, while consoling the singer, said, “Please be strong. Daddy is in a better place.”