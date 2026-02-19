‘You Got It Wrong’: Outrage Trails Lagos Mini-Bus Ban On Lekki–Epe Corridor

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents and commercial drivers along the Lekki–Epe Expressway have strongly criticised the Lagos State Government’s restriction of mini-buses, popularly known as Korope, describing the decision as ill-timed, harsh, and poorly implemented without adequate alternatives for commuters.

The backlash followed the enforcement of the state’s Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), which formally transitioned the Lekki–Epe corridor into a regulated mass transit route, restricting unregulated mini-bus operations.

On February 17 and 18, commercial drivers took to the streets in protest, temporarily obstructing movement around the Ajah axis and demanding urgent dialogue with the state government over what they described as a threat to their livelihoods.

Provide Alternatives Before Removing Them — Residents

For many residents who depend daily on mini-buses for work and business activities, the ban has worsened commuting challenges along one of Lagos’ busiest corridors.

A resident of the axis, Ekene Egwuonwu, faulted the government’s justification for the restriction.

“My take and view on the ban on Korope on Lekki–Epe Expressway as a resident is that while the government claims the road is strategic to economic activities and requires control to manage traffic, they should have allowed the mini-buses to ply on a service lane or better still create service lanes for them,” he told THE WHISTLER.

He argued that given Nigeria’s current economic realities, completely removing the vehicles without creating workable alternatives places additional hardship on residents.

Another commuter, Ego Obi, expressed frustration, saying the mini-buses play a critical role in daily transportation.

“I heard about the ban on Mini-Bus services along that route, and honestly, I am not happy about it. These vehicles make movement easier for many commuters,” she said.

According to her, mini-buses are often faster and more flexible than larger buses.

“If you are in a hurry and do not see a large bus quickly, you can easily board a Mini-Bus because they take fewer passengers and move more frequently. Larger buses often take longer to fill up before leaving, which delays passengers,” she explained.

Obi acknowledged that mini-bus fares can sometimes be slightly higher but insisted many commuters prefer them because they save time and are easier to access, especially during rush hours.

She also raised concerns about the economic implications for operators.

“Many of the people driving these Mini-Buses rely on the business for their livelihood, and some are educated young people who entered the transport sector because of limited job opportunities. If the ban continues, many of them could lose their source of income,” she added.

On social media platform X, Soliu Adeyemo (@SolihuF1) criticised the decision, writing: “Lagos State government got this one wrong. It’s not just about getting those buses off the road, but more about providing an adequate alternative. Have you come to this area to see how people have been stranded? LASG can do better.”

Similarly, Ayo Shuaib (@ayoshuaib04) lamented the limited number of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses currently servicing the route, noting that commuters often wait for hours on Ajah–CMS and Oshodi routes.

Drivers Protest, Demand Engagement

Commercial drivers described the enforcement as disruptive and economically damaging. Many said the directive has significantly reduced their income and left them uncertain about their future.

The protesting operators called for urgent dialogue with the Lagos State Government to find a workable compromise that would accommodate them within the new framework rather than exclude them entirely.

“They should not ban us,” said a protesting female driver. “I have two children (and) I’m a widow too.”

The ban of mini-buses on the axis has created a transport vacuum, leaving thousands of commuters stranded, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Government Stands Firm On Reform

In an official rejoinder signed by Sola Giwa, Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government defended the restriction, insisting it was neither sudden nor arbitrary.

According to the statement, the Lekki–Epe Expressway has formally transitioned into a Mass Transit and Regulated Transport Corridor under the Bus Reform Initiative framework.

The government maintained that extensive stakeholder engagements, consultations with transport unions, and public sensitisation preceded the enforcement.

“It is therefore unfortunate that despite being fully aware of the policy direction and the regulatory position of government, certain operators chose to disrupt public order by blocking a critical expressway that serves thousands of commuters daily,” the statement read.

Authorities described the Lekki–Epe Expressway as a strategic economic artery linking residential, commercial, industrial and maritime assets, including the Free Trade Zone, stressing that unregulated operations compromise traffic flow, safety standards and long-term reform gains.

“The Lekki–Epe Expressway is a strategic economic artery linking residential, commercial, industrial, and maritime assets including the Free Trade Zone. Allowing unregulated operations that compromise traffic flow, safety standards, and structured mass transit reforms would reverse the gains already recorded on the corridor,” the government noted.

“We urge all operators to align with the regulatory framework guiding the corridor and embrace structured participation within the formal transport system.”

The state also commended the Nigeria Police Force for restoring order and warned that disruption of public infrastructure would not be tolerated.

Background To The Bus Reform Scheme

In December 2025, the Lagos State Government announced the commencement of regulated bus operations along the Lekki–Epe corridor, deploying 229 high- and medium-capacity buses in the first phase of the scheme.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said the rollout would cover routes including Ajah–CMS/Marina, Ajah–Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger and Ajah–Iyana Ipaja.

Under the reform, buses operate in the state’s blue-and-white colour scheme, feature QR-enabled PTCS verification stickers, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) systems for seamless transactions.

LAMATA, in a separate statement on Wednesday, condemned the blockade by mini-bus operators, describing it as contrary to agreements reached with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) after extensive consultations that began in 2024.

The government insists the reform aims to improve safety, comfort, operational discipline and fare stability while formalising transit operations across Lagos.

However, for many residents and drivers along the Lekki–Epe corridor, the debate is less about long-term transport restructuring and more about immediate survival and daily mobility — a tension that now sits at the heart of the unfolding controversy.