You Have To Keep Winning, Buhari Charges Eagles Ahead Of Tunisia Clash

FootballNigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to continue to make Nigerians happy by defeating Tunisian national team during Sunday’s knockout stage at the ongoing Nations Cup competition in Cameroun.


Mr Buhari stated this while chatting with some officials and players of the team via Zoom.

He said, “I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you.

“You have demonstrated patriotic zeal and a high level of discipline, determination and commitment in all the games you have played so far, and that is why we all are happy with you.

RELATED
Football

Nigeria To Face Arch-Rival Ghana In World Cup Playoffs

“The government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

He personally urged Captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon to sustain the winning tempo.

Among the officials that spoke with him are interim coach Austin Eguavoen, Ahmed Musa and Nigeria’s ambassador to Cameroun.

Nigeria will take on Tunisia at 8pm Sunday to determine which team qualify for the quarter finals.

Nigeria’s coach won the best coach award at the group stage of the competition.

You might also like

Nigeria To Face Arch-Rival Ghana In World Cup Playoffs

CAF Names Eguavoen Best AFCON Group Stage Coach

Eagles To Face Tunisia As Emefiele Promises $50,000 For Each Goal

We ‘ll Play Our Opponents With Full Strength, Super Eagles Coach Says Ahead Of…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.