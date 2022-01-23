You Have To Keep Winning, Buhari Charges Eagles Ahead Of Tunisia Clash

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to continue to make Nigerians happy by defeating Tunisian national team during Sunday’s knockout stage at the ongoing Nations Cup competition in Cameroun.



Mr Buhari stated this while chatting with some officials and players of the team via Zoom.

He said, “I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you.

“You have demonstrated patriotic zeal and a high level of discipline, determination and commitment in all the games you have played so far, and that is why we all are happy with you.

“The government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

He personally urged Captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon to sustain the winning tempo.

Among the officials that spoke with him are interim coach Austin Eguavoen, Ahmed Musa and Nigeria’s ambassador to Cameroun.

Nigeria will take on Tunisia at 8pm Sunday to determine which team qualify for the quarter finals.

Nigeria’s coach won the best coach award at the group stage of the competition.