‘You Made Fatal Error’ – Dogara Hits Tinubu Again Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has again condemned the decision of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Dogara who expressed his dissatisfaction with the move at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit on Friday said it is hogwash to assert that no Christian is competent to be Tinubu’s running mate.

The former speaker maintained that the ticket would create disunity in the party and the country at large.

While describing Tinubu’s decision as “fatal error of judgment,” Dogara said “I do not want to speak to the argument that there is no Christian competent enough to be vice-president because as we all know, that is hogwash.

“As long as God remains the God of justice, may we continue to resist injustice to our sinews, no matter who is for or against it because it is the requirement of the just God.

“Let us go out from this summit with the resolve to seek out our Muslim brothers and sisters who believe in unifying our people in order to usher in the much need peace and advancement for Nigeria to unleash her true potentials.

“I am sure we will jointly agree on a platform that would advance our collective search for unity, peace and development. Believe me, the only alternative is the road to Yugoslavia.

“God forbid! If we want to see Nigeria exalted, we must insist she does the right things,” he added.

The APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit was attended by Elisha Abbo, Adamawa North senator as well as Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youths and sports.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported how the former speaker backed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on its rejection of his party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Speaking at CAN’s 12th General Assembly and Leadership Transition Ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, Dogara held that political permutations which do not reflect religious balance are a threat to the country’s unity.

“I want to say emphatically that CAN’s position on Muslim/Muslim ticket in this country, at this moment of national peril, is not CAN’s only position, I believe that is God’s position,” he said.

Tinubu had said that he settled for Kashim Shettima as his running mate because he is the man to “bring the best governance to all Nigerians”, citing the former Borno governor’s competence as his reason for picking him