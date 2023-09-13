‘You Made Me A Widow At 24’ — Singer Mohbad’s Wife Speaks

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that her husband struggled till he died.

In a series of Instagram posts via her page (@_c33why_), Omowunmi expressed sorrow over Mohbad’s constant battle with fears, even as she eulogized her husband.

She also mentioned that despite his challenges, Mohbad, with whom she has a child, always cared for her.

Despite the late singer’s fame, Mohbad rarely experienced happiness throughout his life, said Omowunmi.

Part of her posts read; “This nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening (sic). He had always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes to, he has never been happy for a whole day.”

Omowunmi also dismissed rumours that the singer battled with mental health issues.

Her words: “He was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy. Y’all made me a widow at 24 years.

“Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he is now a family man he doesn’t want anything to happen to us, I was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday so we could process our traveling, he always says to me.. Wunmi pls go for my baby’s sake, I wouldn’t want these people to harm you and him, it will break me, you just go, let me face them myself,” she added.

Mohbad released hit songs such as ‘Pariwo,’ ‘Imole,’ and ‘Ask About Me’ before his death.

