‘You Pick Up Stress Once You Enter Nigeria’—Toke Makinwa Laments Poor Conditions At Airports

Nigerian media personality, television host, and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, has lamented the poor condition at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The TV host shared her experiences at the airport, stating that the poor ventilation has made life become unbearable for visitors and workers at the facility.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she explained that the air conditioning system at the airport have stopped not functioning.

“Touched down Lagos Nigeria and the heat at the airport is insane. Why will the A/C at arrivals not work? The fans blowing hot air and the officers having to work under such circumstances is sad. What a country.

“I’m standing at arrivals dripping in sweat and all I can think is the officers in the box who have to endure this daily.

“Like we have all just accepted this as normal because we go into our cars with Air conditioners after, but these people who work here under such harsh conditions are human too,” she said.

The Gulder Ultimate search anchor added that the harsh working condition could be the reason some of these officers at the airport transfer their aggression on travellers.

“They take out their anger and impatience on travellers.

“You enter Nigeria and pick up stress,” she wrote.