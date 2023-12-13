You Will Find In Me A Humble Leader Ready To Listen To You – New ICPC Boss Said On Assuming Office.

The newly appointed Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu, has officially assumed office as the fifth substantive Chairman of the Commission and promised to give listening ears to members ICPC.

According to a press statement by Signed Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Commission’s Spokesperson on Wednesday, Aliyu, arrived the Commission about 2:30pm after being sworn-in earlier in the day by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the chamber of the State House.

President Tinubu had on October 17 2023, appointed Dr. Aliyu as the chairman of ICPC after which he was screened by the Senate.

However, on Wednesday, Aliyu finally took over from Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has proceeded on a 3-month pre-end of tenure leave which is expected to terminate on February 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, speaking during his inaugural meeting with members of management staff, the new ICPC boss said a lot of successes will be recorded under his watch.

He said: “I want to assure you that you will find in me, a leader who is humble and ready to listen to you. I am ready to work with you as a team. I am also promising you that I will lead by example.

“I know for a fact that leadership is a burden but once we are united, there is no amount of challenge that we will not surmount. I know that you too would be open to work with me because I cannot do this work alone, I will always consult and we will do everything together.”