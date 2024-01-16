‘You Won’t Hear From Them For Life’: IGP Petitioned After PDP Chairman’s Threat To Opponents In Osun

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is unsettled after the alleged threatening and inciting statements issued by its chairman, Sunday Bisi, against factions within the party.

In a video seen by THE WHISTLER, Bisi, who was at a public function, spoke to the party’s supporters in the Yoruba language in an event attended by leaders of the party including House of Representatives member, Bamidele Salam.

Bisi said disgruntled members of the party have accepted the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

According to him, “Some people gathered themselves under the aegis of ‘Atunto’ and were clamouring for restructuring and repositioning, you will see that you will not hear from them for life.

“They are disgruntled elements within our party, what do they want to reposition? They collected money from APC at that time, they were agents of APC, they took our party to the Supreme Court, and they knew if the court ruled in their favour, they couldn’t be beneficiaries. I have told you that they are not our members, they have been expelled from the party and they stand expelled.”

“One of them said I am afraid to comment on their agitation of Atunto, they should have known that I am not a coward, I do not fear anybody, I am from Ijesa, we fight the war, I am directing that if you see any of them in any Local Government Area of Osun State chase them. In Ijesaland nobody dares carry such agitation, if you see such, I will lead the war to the place and beat them till they run. We will not tolerate faction during Governor Ademola Adeleke’s time.”

Meanwhile, Bisi’s statements have raised concerns within the PDP as the factions said to be worried about the chairman’s intimidating rhetoric have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police.

Former gubernatorial aspirant Prince Dotun Babayemi, who opposed Adeleke’s candidacy during the party primary, called on security agents to intervene quickly before tensions escalate in Osun State following Bisi’s provocative comments.

Babayemi, reacting to the threats, urged the Osun State Police Command and the Department of State Security Services to question the state party chairman.

His words, “There are plans to unleash terror on me and my supporters across the state. I’m for peace at all times; my teeming supporters across the state are known for their peaceful conduct. The Atunto in question is a cooperative society duly registered and protected by the law. It’s a society present in all the local governments in the state. On whose authority is Sunday Bisi speaking and threatening a lawful body?”

“The reckless statement by Bisi is capable of causing provocation that will affect the peace of the state. I have petitioned the IGP and other security agencies in Abuja for their intervention to avert the state being plunged into turmoil.”