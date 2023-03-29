You’ll Account For Your ‘Crimes Against Humanity,’ Rhodes-Vivour Tells APC

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Wednesday, told the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that it would soon be held accountable for its alleged role in the violence that characterised the just concluded elections in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour accused the APC of spreading hate and overseeing the most violent voter suppression tactics.

“No matter how hard the APC tries, or how many influencers they pay, the fact that they spread hate and oversaw the most violent voter suppression tactics, will NEVER go away.

“We experienced it, the world witnessed it, and the victims felt it. Soon, you’ll be made to account for your crimes against humanity. #ourlagos #obidients,” he tweeted via his Twitter handle @GRVlagos.

The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state were characterized by violence, massive low turnout of voters, voter intimidation and voter suppression. There were reports of violence in Amuwo Odofin, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo LGAs, among others.

There were also lots of ethnic slurs before, during and after the elections, which has led to rising tensions in the state.

The United States government had on March 21, through a statement, expressed worry over “… the disturbing acts of violent voter intimidation and suppression that took place during” the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Lagos and other states.

Rhodes-Vivour and his party, the LP, have said they will challenge the outcome of the elections.

On Tuesday, the LP governorship candidate called on well meaning Lagosians to condemn the violence that characterised the elections.

“My statement and stance on the statewide criminality that occurred during the Saturday March 18th elections in Lagos. The people of Lagos deserve better.

“I’m also calling on all well meaning Lagosians, media houses as well as our leaders in all fields from religious, civil, traditional and even our captains of industry to please speak up and condemn the weaponized violence deployed during the elections.

“First they came by Martin Niemöller is instructive, ignoring evil when it consumes those around you will eventually backfire because unfailingly, it will set its eyes on you,” he had tweeted on Tuesday.

Rhodes-Vivour said that what happened during the elections should not be normalized, and assured supporters of the LP that he and the party will not relent in their determination to challenge the outcome of the elections.

“We cannot allow the worst of us chart the course for all of us. Elections are not war. We can’t afford to normalize what happened on Saturday, because if we do it will surely happen again, we must peacefully but honestly speak truth to power & call out evil.

“We must be for peace & justice, or we will lose the spirit of Lagos that is built on harmony & community.

“And most importantly I am here to assure our supporters and all Lagosians, the Labour Party and I are not going anywhere.

“The new Nigeria is on the way, we are with you, and we are building our case and the party to deliver it, through legal and peaceful means,” Rhodes-Vivour added