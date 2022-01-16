Your Attack On Tinubu Clear Sign Of Living In Ancient Days, Support Group Tackles Bode George

The Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Bola Tinubu Support Group on Sunday took a swipe at a notable member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Mr Bode George, for his strong view on the presidential ambition of Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo, the Coordinator of TSG in the state, Mr Ifiok Inyang, said George’s criticism of Tinubu was a clear indication that he is a primitive critic still living in the ancient days.

While acknowledging the fact that the constitution recognises freedom of expression, he accused George of flagrantly abusing that opportunity by insulting someone like Tinubu whose pedigree is being celebrated across the political divide of the country.

Following Tinubu’s declaration to contest the APC presidential primary for the party’s ticket, George had described that decision as a “huge joke.”

“This so-called ambition must be a huge joke. The Presidency of Nigeria is not for characters like Bola Tinubu.

“Look at how he mismanaged the resources of Lagos State. It is surprising that he can even dream of becoming the President of Nigeria. He is living in cuckoo land,” George had said.

Also, Tinubu’s declaration received heavy knocks including rejection by Ohanaeze, the apex Ibo socio-cultural group.

In addition to that, an activist, Mr Deji Adeyanju mocked Tinubu saying allowing him become a president will provide Tinubu the opportunity to sell Nigeria as he operates bullion van in his home.

However, rising in defence of Tinubu, Inyang flayed George saying he “Is entitled to his opinion and we have freedom of expression. So, if he says Tinubu, who is being celebrated across the political divide of this country, made a declaration that is a huge joke, it, therefore, means that he is still living in the ancient days, not the world of today.”

He described Tinubu’s declaration as the “greatest political news of the year, adding that it has ignited a spark that triggered two APC members to also declare their interest in the presidential race.”

He noted that, “It came strong and powerful, reverberating across the entire direction of our national political landscape. It stirred the somewhat somnolent political space of activities in the land into a frenzy.

“Shortly after it broke, it ignited a spark that compelled at least two other top members of our party, the APC, to also declare interest in running for the office as president of our motherland. The days head will be interesting to witness.”

Inyang said Nigerians should make no mistake about Tinubu’s presidential aspiration, saying that by declaring his intentions, he was responding to the yearnings of Nigerians to step into the nation’s political “cockpit” and fly the country above its current socio-economic and political issues, above insecurity and above underdevelopment into a destiny of a contended citizenry.