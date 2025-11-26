‘Your Govt Failed’— Bandits Mock FG In Presence Of Abducted Kebbi Girls Before Freedom

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government came under intense scrutiny on Wednesday after bandits claimed they released the 24 abducted schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, following a negotiated arrangement with authorities.

A circulating social media video showed the masked abductors, dressed in army camouflage, interrogating the students inside an unknown forest.

The footage captured the girls recounting their experience in captivity while responding to questions from the armed men.

In the video, one of the kidnappers asked the students—abducted on Monday, November 17, 2025—about military aircraft that flew over the area during their captivity.

He inquired about the number of jets that passed above them, prompting the girls to answer, “uncountable.”

The bandit used their response to mock the government’s inability to conduct a forceful rescue, boasting that officials resorted to negotiation. He and his accomplices asked the girls about their treatment while in detention.

Advertisement

“Did we leave you hungry?” one bandit asked. “No,” the girls replied.

“Were you assaulted in any way?” he continued. “No,” they answered.

Another abductor attempted to justify their actions, telling the students, “We will take you back home safe to your parents, we are doing this based on peace deals.”

He further ridiculed the authorities, declaring, “We are letting you go after negotiations. Your government cannot rescue you with might. Your government has failed.”

The emergence of the video coincided with the Tuesday, November 25, 2025, official statements from the Presidency, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, confirming that all 24 abducted girls had been freed.

Advertisement

Reacting to the development, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, posted on X that President Bola Tinubu welcomed the students’ release and directed security forces to intensify rescue efforts for other victims still in captivity.

President Tinubu said, “I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping. My government will offer all the assistance needed to achieve this.”

Shortly after, the Kebbi State Government announced on its official page, “The 24 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, have been rescued,” though it provided no operational details.

In a separate statement, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, confirmed the operation, saying, “Our tactical team has successfully rescued the abducted students of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State.

“This mission was carried out in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to ensure their safe return. I commend our security and intelligence forces for their swift response, dedication, and professionalism.”

The video released by the kidnappers has, however, ignited public debate over whether negotiations indeed played a role in the release, despite official silence on the method employed.

Advertisement

Reacting Nigeria Afrobear Singer, @falzthebadguy questioned the mode of operation, calling for transparency.

He wrote, “How can you conduct a rescue operation and you are saying absolutely nothing about the abductors?!! Who has been arrested so far?!!

“Let it be on record that the Tinubu government is enabling terrorism. Despicable.”

Another X user, @HRH_bankeoniru wrote, “Every ransom paid, every negotiation fee, every televised dialogue sends one clear message to every frustrated young man in the North-West and North-Central: Kidnap, kill, and terrorise, you will end up richer and more powerful than the President.

“Banditry will never end through dialogue and cash handouts. Criminals only understand one language, merciless force.

“Every known bandit leader must be tracked, neutralised, or locked away for life, no plea bargains, no amnesty.

“Government is betraying Nigeria by romancing the jihadist. This is suicide not policy!”

For @rilwan_ola01, “Paying a ransom to kidnappers is considered a criminal offence in Nigeria, classified as a felony that carries a minimum prison sentence of 15 years under section 14 of Nigeria’s Terrorism Prevention Act, 2023, as amended.

“However, according to the video below, the Nigerian government has been paying ransom to bandits in exchange for the release of hostages, despite publicly claiming to the world that they are effectively tackling terrorism and in control of the situation.

“Nigeria would never defeat terrorism with this approach, which is completely against the law. Tinubu’s government currently appears incapable of adequately securing the Nigerian people.

“At this point, we need foreign assistance. We cannot continue to pretend that everything is in order. Nobody knows who will be the next. This is disturbing and unfortunate!.”

A public analyst @HAHyatu said, “Any ransom payment made to kidnappers is directly reinforcing them to kidnap again.”

A data analyst, @SamuelEssang4 condemned the negotiation approach.

He said, “They’re releasing them voluntarily but still made a whole propaganda video in balaclavas? This country is just one big tragic comedy at this point. Thank God the girls are coming home though.”

Recall that the senator representing Abia South senatorial district Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on November 11, accused the Nigerian government of paying terrorists through amnesty programs, rehabilitation stipends, and ransom-like deals while Christian communities in the north face what he calls a full-blown genocide.

Abaribe had alleged that “Nigeria pays terrorists, and it’s a national shame. A nation that rewards terror will one day find terror taking over power!”

Abaribe went further, “FG rewards bandits and repentant Boko Haram with cash and military jobs”.

Also the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has accused some state government officials of actively enabling terrorist operations, insisting that governors who fraternise with armed groups must face penalties.

He made these comments during an interview with ARISE News on Wednesday, saying that Nigeria’s insecurity had worsened partly because certain governors entertain terrorists and pretend to be unaware of their activities.

“You see terrorists openly with their guns coming into the city to have weddings, they are entertained by government officials. You can’t tell me that a governor who is the chief security officer of a state does not know that terrorists are operating in his state” he said.

He argued that constitutional immunity should be suspended for governors during a state of emergency to hold them accountable.

“If terrorists can openly carry weapons into your territory, and they are entertained by officials, then the government must know something about it. Under the state of emergency, you could restrict the government of its immunity,” he stated.