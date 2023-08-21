‘Your House Must Go Down’ — Wike Vows To ‘Step On Toes’ After Inauguration As FCT Minister

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the FCTA under his watch will demolish illegal structures in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Wike stated this at a press conference held at the FCT Minister’s office on Monday, shortly after he took his oath of office alongside 44 other ministers.

The FCT Minister emphasized that structures which deviated from the Abuja master plan and those constructed on green spaces would likewise face demolition, irrespective of ownership.

“All those people who are distorting the Master Plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

“Be you a Minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down.

“Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back, the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself,” Wike said.

VIDEO: “If you developed where you’re not supposed to develop, your house must go down”, new FCT Minister Nyesom Wike says on resumption of office. pic.twitter.com/Lt0sVCBWHS — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) August 21, 2023

When questioned about the possibility of using his promised demolitions as a means of seeking revenge against his adversaries, Wike said, “Say the truth, you don’t like those who step on toes.

“I will step on toes. The big and mighty, I will step on them. If you are doing what is wrong, I will do what I am supposed to do.”

He emphasized that his objective was to restore the FCT to its former state, rather than pursuing a witch hunt against anyone.