Your Investments With Fund Managers Not Covered By Us, NDIC Warns Nigerians

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation on Tuesday warned Nigerians that their investments in Fund Managers is not covered under the Deposit Insurance Scheme of the Corporation.

The Corporation issued the warning in a statement Bashir A. Nuhu, Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department.

The NDIC said in the statement that it insured deposits of financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accept deposits from the public

With the recent increase in investment channels arising from innovative products, there has been an increase in illegal fund managers who have been using different platforms soliciting public to invest their funds with them, promising excessive returns on such investments.

In order to protect unsuspecting depositors, the NDIC said it has become necessary for it to continue sensitizing the public on the high risk associated with investing funds with illegal funds managers.

It said, “As the deposit insurer, the NDIC would like to inform members of the public that contrary to claims by some of these funds managers, the Corporation does not insure investments with them.

“The NDIC insures only deposits of financial institutions licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accept deposits from the public.

“To confirm whether a financial institution is covered by the deposit insurance scheme of the NDIC, please visit our website at www.ndic.gov.ng and click on Who We Cover for the complete list.

“You can also address any other enquiry to the Director, Communication & Public Affairs Department, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Members of the public are also advised to report any entity suspected to be involved in illegal deposit mobilization to the law enforcement agencies.”