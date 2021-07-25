Your Next Of Kin May Not Inherit You—Lawyer

When filling out applications or forms in banks, organizations and other formal institutions, we are often required to state our next of kin.

In doing this, many think their next-of-kin must be their heir and so, put names of their children or spouse.

But this notion seems to be wrong according to a legal expert who spoke to THE WHISTLER.

Shedrack Aboje Maduka Esq said the typical Nigerian concept of the term is erroneous.

“Next of kin is merely the first contact point if anything happens to anybody. But is best advice to appoint a adult because that person is empowered to make decisions for the person in times of emergency,” he said.

While there are no outlined legal implications over picking a next of kin, he stated that the next of kin is not a heir.

He explained that a next-of-kin can inherit only if he is named in a Will as a beneficiary or if by his status he is entitled by law to the inheritance, and not because he is named as the next-of-kin of the deceased.

“in any legal issue, that person just stands as a point man and that’s all. A next- of-kin can’t inherit except he or she is named in the will of the deceased or if in the customary line of inheritance he is by right to inherit.”

He however advised that children shouldn’t be named as next of kin as they wont be able to make decisions for such persons in times of emergency.