Your Visit to Nigeria Worthless Without Visiting Victims Of Herdsmen’s Atrocities, Akintoye Tells UN Scribe

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has advised the visiting United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Gutteres, to visit the Middle-Belt and the southern parts of the country to get first hand information about the atrocities of criminal herdsmen against members of other ethnic groups.

Akintoye said for the UN scribe to make his fact-finding visit to Nigeria meaningful, impactful and worth the while by seeing facts on the ground and not what he called the fiction that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has packaged for him, he must visit the South-West and talk to victims of Fulani terrorists.

He said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

Akintoye said the UN secretary -general should embark on independent fact finding mission to see for himself that Nigeria was close to a major crisis instead of being fed with falsehood by the President.

Akintoye then advised the UN chief that if he wants to get a true picture of the country’s situation, he should have an audience with the likes of himself (Akintoye), the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the leadership of Self-Determination Movement in the South East.

The statement read, “The Buhari administration has started misinforming the UN chief by preventing him from meeting the right people and from going to the right places. He is being shielded from the truth and from the reality on the ground.

“He is being deceived not to see the atrocities and deceit of the Buhari administration. At the eleventh hour, Guterres’s itinerary has been amended to divert him from the theatres of the atrocious bestiality of killers, murderers, Fulani terrorists, herders and kidnappers that the Buhari administration has treated with kid gloves.

“The pedigree, antecedents, spoken words and body language of Buhari as a person supports the evil being perpetrated by his kinsmen against the people of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

“The policies and politics of his administration give fillip to the same. Buhari is the reason why Nigeria is on fire. In a supposed democracy, Buhari’s government is government of the Fulani by the Fulani and for the Fulani.

“This is why we the Yoruba, after deaf ears have been turned to our cries for justice, equity and fairness in a country we call ours, have decided to opt out of Nigeria and form our own Oodua or Yoruba nation.

“As Your Excellency is very much aware, these are our God-given and inalienable rights under the Constitution of the UN over which you superintend and the Charter of Indigenous Nationalities and People’s rights.

“Pursuant to these, we the Yoruba people have registered with the UNPO and are vigorously pursuing our goal of extricating ourselves from the contraption called Nigeria through legal and peaceful means.

“We need not tell Your Excellency that the UN has an obligation to assist us in this regard. We cannot continue to be treated as slaves, as conquered people and as second-class citizens in our own country.

“Your Excellency, permit me to say that the UN should act while there is still time for a peaceful resolution of the Nigerian quagmire. We have so far restrained our people from taking the law into their own hands. But time is running out! And the arrogance, imprudence and impunity of the Fulani edged on by their patron, Muhammadu Buhari, has not helped matters”.

Akintoye regretted that whereas the coming of the UN scribe to Nigeria was for him to get first-hand information of the time-bomb that the Nigerian situation truly is, the Buhari administration has, through subtilty and guile, frustrated the effort of the global organisation.

“Your Excellency must speak with the right people who will paint the correct picture of our parlous situation: a parlous and debt-riden economy; restive and restless youths; collapsed educational system, hyperinflation, runaway unemployment, insecurity, corruption never before witnessed in this country, and a country divided than even during its Civil war period.

“You must be aware of how the secret security service (DSS) of the Buhari administration invaded the home of Yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho, killing and maiming innocent and law-abiding citizens and destroying property worth millions of dollars.

“The Nigerian court system has described the invasion as lawless and flagrant violation of Igboho’s rights. Costs running into billions of Naira were awarded against the Nigerian government.

“But the Buhari government is lawless and cherry picks which court decisions to obey and which to disregard. In saner climes which I am sure you are familiar with, the law is no respecter of persons and court judgments are binding on all. Not so the Buhari administration!

“Hence, the generally acclaimed estimation of Nigeria today as a failed state. But before the situation gets out of hand, please act quickly!

“Before war breaks out in Nigeria with the humanitarian crisis this portends for the entire West African subregion and even beyond, please act decisively. A stitch in time, as they say, saves nine”, Akintoye concluded.