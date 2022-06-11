‘Your Vote Will Count’- INEC Urges Nigerians To Register For PVC, May Extend CVR Deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday assured Nigerians that it will consider calls for it to extend the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

The INEC also urged Nigerians to embrace the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise due to end by 30th June 2022 to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections,and assured that “your votes will count.”

But former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili had on Friday joined a number of Nigerians in asking the commission to extend the closing date for registration due to certain barriers being faced by people.

On Saturday, INEC wrote on its Facebook page:

“We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had on Friday graced a pre-event dinner organized by the European Union (EU); the occasion featured Nigeria’s music stars at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

There, he denied that the Commission was “deliberately” preventing people from a particular section of the country from registering.

Prof. Yakubu said in a statement on Saturday: “We are concerned like all Nigerians. We are appreciative of the fact that young people and Nigerians generally are trooping out in large numbers to register.

“For us, it’s a measure of confidence that people have in the system and that is why they are coming out to register. We’ll never let young people of Nigeria down. Whatever it takes, we will ensure that those who are seeking to register have the opportunity to do so.”

INEC has already deployed about 209 voter enrolment machines to Lagos, Kano and the South-East region to address registration demands.