‘You’re A Beacon Of Inspiration’- NNPCL Celebrates Board Chairman Pius Akinyelure On His Birthday

Nigeria’s energy giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has described its Board Chairman, Pius Akinyelure as a beacon of inspiration.

The NNPCL disclosed the chairman’s impact on Friday in a birthday message shared on its verified X account, seen by THE WHISTLER.

“Happy birthday, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Board Chairman, NNPC Ltd. Your leadership is a beacon of inspiration for us all.

“May your day be as exceptional as you are. From all of us at NNPC Ltd., Happy birthday! “

Akinyelure, a former Executive Director of Mobil Oil, retired on June 1, 1997 and was appointed to the board of the NNPC in 2016 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The certified Accountant also found favour in the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Tinubu who reportedly worked under Akinyelure at Mobil named his former boss as the new board chairman of the NNPCL.

His appointment took effect from December 1, 2023, according to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Since Akinyelure assumed leadership as the board chair, the NNPCL team said his role has inspired the company to lead the country’s aspiration for a revolutionary change in the oil and gas sector.