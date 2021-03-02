‘You’re A Pathological Liar…Betrayer’ – Adamu Garba Slams Gov Ortom Over Comment On Fulani

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has reacted to a viral social media video which showed Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, criticizing alleged atrocious activities of Fulani people in the country.

In the video, Governor Ortom recalled how Fulani people from Fouta Djallon allegedly invaded a region of the country in 1800 and took over the land after killing its leaders.

The governor, who spoke before an audience in a townhall, was apparently justifying his ban on open grazing in Benue State.

He said, “The Falunis came from Fouta Djallon in Senegal in 1800…killed all the Hausa chiefs that were there and took over.”

Ortom also recalled how a northern governor commended him for banning open grazing to address clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the state.

“One prominent Hausa man met me and told me ‘Ortom I pray for you every day…me I cannot do it. I’m a governor like you but I cannot do it. If I do it, they will kill me. We Hausas are slaves. Since 1800 we’ve been slaves and we don’t know what to do. They have taken over’,” he said.

Ortom said the northern governor told him that the Hausas were fervently praying to be “liberated” from the Fulanis.

But reacting to the video in a tweet on Tuesday, Garba criticized the Benue governor for allegedly trying to “criminalize the Fulani.”

The northern politician also accused Ortom of betraying the Fulani after riding on their support to become governor.

Garba tweeted, “Mr. Ortom, whose entire carrier, from ABU to APP, where President Buhari was its Presidential Candidate, was aided and supported by the Fulani men, yet he chose the betrayal path and made Fulanis his sworn enemies. May God protect us from the menace of the enemy within.”

He described Ortom as an “accidental governor” and a “pathological liar” who had “no single knowledge of history beyond HATE-LINE.”

Garba said, “The Fulanis have been living in Nigeria for the past 4700 years.

“You can call criminals as criminals but you can’t criminalize the Fulani

“Most people insulting Fulanis should recant because it was because of the Fulanis they know how to wear clothes. Fulanis have been in Nigeria and Africa for 4700 years,” he said.