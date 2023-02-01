‘You’re A Product Of Nepotism’ — Obidients Attack Bashir Ahmad Over Comment On Obi

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, has drawn the ire of supporters of Mr. Peter Obi over comments he (Ahmad) made against the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Popularly known as Obidients, the supporters slammed Ahmad after taking to Obi’s comment section on Twitter to mock him over the reported defection of LP’s Bauchi campaign director, Alhassan Bawu, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The LP presidential candidate had shared photos from his campaign rallies in Adamawa and Gombe State, thanking his supporters for their “warm reception and solidarity”.

Commenting directly under Obi’s post, Ahmad asked the LP candidate to “do something” about Bawu dumping him for Atiku Abubakar — the PDP presidential candidate.

The presidential aide, however, came under attack by Obidients who asked him to direct his question to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was not only dumped by the Director of Civil Society of his campaign council but described as physically and mentally unfit to lead Nigeria.

Below are some of the reactions:

