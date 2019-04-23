You’re Ignorant About Budgetary Process, Dogara Blasts Tinubu

Advertisement

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has taken a dig at the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the latter’s allegation that the National Assembly has been padding the national budget for four years.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara described Tinubu as “ignorant of the budgetary process.”

The statement reads in part, “Only the ignorant with dubious academic certificates will say the maker of a document has padded the document that only he can constitutionally make.

“Finally, we advise Asiwaju Tinubu to be circumspect in his use of language.

“In this case, he spoke as a spokesperson of depravity. Our reaction must therefore be seen as a provoked counter-punch.

“Anyone can descend into the gutter if he so wishes; but no one has a monopoly of gutter language.

“We won’t run an adult day care centre anymore on matters like this.”, the statement added.

Tinubu had yesterday, Sunday accused both President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and Dogara, of allegedly hijacking and padding national budgets for the four years that the party had been in power.

He claimed that the two presiding officers of the National Assembly always padded the budgets with pet projects that profited them while they cut funds appropriated to projects that would have benefited Nigerians.