You’re Jealous I Did What You Couldn’t Do For Igbos – Buhari Attacks Obasanjo

The Presidency on Monday hit back at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over comments he made about the Muhammadu Buhari administration in his open letter to Nigerians on New Year day.

In the new year message titled, “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly Young Nigerians,” Obasanjo said Nigerians “moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley” after electing President Buhari to office in 2015.

According to the former president, seven years of Buhari’s administration “have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians” hence the citizens must vote wisely when they go to the polls on February 25, 2023, to remedy the damages done to their future by the current administration.

“Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation,” Obasanjo had said, while openly endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for president.

But reacting about 24 hours after, President Buhari’s senior media assistant, Garba Shehu, in a statement titled “Morally squalid Obasanjo attacks leaders out of frustration”, said the former president wouldn’t stop attacking his principal because he (Buhari) has outpaced him “in all fields of national development”.

Shehu further accused Obasanjo of lying to electorate in the South-East to get votes during his tenure but failed to fulfil his promise to build the Second Niger Bridge in the region.

“President Buhari just completed the world class edifice that is the Second Niger Bridge after three decades of failed promises. It is now awaiting commissioning.

“Obasanjo laid the sod for the bridge in his first term as elected President and work never started.

“When he sought re-election for his second term in office, he returned to the site to turn the sod for the bridge the second time. When the Obi of Onitsha, forthright and scholarly, reminded him that he had done this in the past, Obasanjo told the foremost Southeast traditional ruler that he was a liar, in the full presence of the Chiefs and Oracles in his palace.

“Obasanjo lied to the Southeast to get their votes. President Buhari didn’t get their votes but built the bridge because he believed it is the right thing to do.”

Shehu added, “Clearly, Obasanjo has become even more jealous by adopting a vengeful attitude.

“…to say that “frying pan to fire” is the situation in Nigeria at this time should be read to mean a personal experience to him and we know what that means.

““Hell” for Obasanjo is when a President, any President that comes after him refuses to be his own puppet, to do as he wishes on all matters and at all times.

“He then keeps attacking out of frustration. Obasanjo’s vengeful attitude towards President Buhari is the height of selfishness and little short of moral squalor.”