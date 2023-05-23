‘You’re Not Speaker Yet’ – Adamu Casts Doubts On Tajudeen Abbas’ Chances In 10th NASS

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has cast doubts on the chances of Tajudeen Abbas becoming speakership candidate of the ruling party as earlier announced.

Abbas was announced as the party’s preferred choice for the speakership some weeks ago.

Abbas had led a delegation of lawmakers and other members-elect to the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja to meet the Adamu -led National Working Committee of the party on Tuesday in order to consolidate his position.

But Adamu who had said before the announcement of the zoning arrangement of the party that the party was waiting for the President-elect to make a decision on the matter said other aspirants for the speakership position had also visited him and his NWC for support.

Adamu said, “I want to make one correction so that we will not be misrepresented. A number of you have referred to Hon. Abbas as the speaker. Please, he is one of the aspirants. He will become a speaker on the day of proclamation.

“The laws guiding that office are very clear, he will earn that on the day of proclamation by the president and commander in chief of the 10th National Assembly.

“The Clerk to the National Assembly will conduct an election. There is no option other than the election.

“When he comes out of that election and they raise his hand and when he is sworn in by the speaker, that nomenclature becomes most appropriate. Wait. Continue doing your good work,” he said.

“After reporting to the National Working Committee, the discussions we had with the President-elect and leaders like the Vice President-elect, the Senate President, the speaker; my humble self, the National Chairman of the Party, my deputy north, deputy south and the National Secretary of the party, I reported our deliberations.

“It was clear in our declaration that there is a need for further and better consultations so that we can talk as much as we can to massage political egos so that we end up with what we want with National Assembly leadership in both Chambers.

“We have received all the other aspirants for the president of the Senate and the speakership of the House of Representatives. I on behalf of my colleagues wish you the best of luck,” Adamu said.

Abdullahi Adamu – APC Chairman

Speaking earlier, Abbas hailed Adamu for playing a crucial role in the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect, assuring that, “We will do everything humanly possible to protect the interest of the party, to protect the interest of the government and to protect the interest of the Nigerian populace.”

He stated that, “You have conquered the parliament several times; you were a party man several times; you were in the executive several times; you have delivered the president-elect of our party this time around

“What is only outstanding to complete your resume is to deliver the leadership of the National Assembly on June 13.

“I want to urge you Mr. Chairman and members of the NWC that if tomorrow you have done one leg of your job, that is the endorsement of the people that will represent the party in the next dispensation.

“The next is to come all out, to support, to encourage, to convince every member who has a vote to come and vote for your candidate come June 13.”

He pleaded with Adamu that, “Mr Chairman, I also want to urge you as our leader – the leader of all the contestants both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, we are all your children.

“We want to urge you to use the position God has given you and all the members of NWC to do whatever you can to call all our co-contestants to the table. We are more than willing to sit down and agree on a mutual basis what we need to do to move the National Assembly forward.

“We want your leadership to be in the driving seat. We will cooperate, we will do everything humanly possible to make sure that we will operate as one from June 13,” Abbas assured.

Abbas while taking questions from journalists justified his plea for Adamu’s intervention noting the party’s decision remains regardless of what the national chairman said.

“To sustain the announcement made earlier, we are not aware there’s any change or any decision concerning the candidature of my humble self and my colleague from the House of rep and my colleague from the senate. There has not been anything like that to the best of our knowledge.

“The issue of reaching out, I can assure you we are doing the best we can.”