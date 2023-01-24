‘You’re Reference Point Of Nigerian Youths’ – Arewa Youth Assembly Salutes James Ume On Sun Awards Nomination

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Arewa Youth Assembly has congratulated the founder and chairman of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, on his nomination for The Sun Newspaper Humanitarian Service Icon Award for 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the group’s speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, extolled Ume’s humanitarian efforts and humility, calling him a ‘reference point of Nigerian youths’ and unifier of Nigerian youths.

The Youth Assembly also bestowed the traditional title of ‘Garkuwan Matasan Nijeriya’ on Ume, declaring him the group’s Nigerian of the Year.

Danlami further described Ume as “detribalized, caring, always ready to be of assistance to everyone you meet”, stressing that he always strives to spread joy and happiness wherever he finds himself.

“Most important about you is the simple fact that you are humble and down to earth. You believe we can only make Nigeria greater if we work together as a formidable team,” he said.

Danlami added that, through the Unubiko foundation, Ume has touched millions of lives and serves as a unifier and an exemplary figure to Nigerian youths.

“You are the unifier, bridge and reference point of Nigerian Youths. As a youth yourself, you are teaching us how to leave society better than we met it by contributing our own quota positively. You have always maintained that service to Humanity is service to God.

“Unubiko Foundation, which is your brainchild, is touching the lives of millions of downtrodden across the nation. It is giving hope to the hopeless. As you are into service to Humanity, we pray Almighty God continues to bless, protect and reward you in thousand folds.

“Indeed, you do not only deserve, but you are the best man for this category of award,” he stated.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the MD of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. Ukeh, while presenting the letter of award, said Mr. Ume’s “selection for this award was based on merit because of your outstanding humanitarian service gestures, which have touched the lives of many people.”

He listed some of Ume’s humanitarian efforts to include a Customary Court rebuilt at the cost of over N150m, a Presbyterian Church which he rebuilt, a women’s development centre, and the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School, Atan-Abam, which he rebuilt at over N500m.

He also provided transformers to aid rural electrification, financed 44 boreholes for the 27 villages that make up Abam, as well as many other philanthropic projects.