‘You’re So Ugly, Disgusting, Shameless,’ Shan George Blasts Ned Nwoko

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has reportedly taken to social media to call out fellow actress, Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a now deleted post, George referred to Nwoko as an ugly and shameless old man.

This is coming after a court of appeal sacked Nwoko as a Senator-elect in Delta state and reinstated Peter Nwaoboshi, a few days after his marriage to the actress.

George reportedly wrote,

“Senator Ned Nwoko is an ugly sad little prick, with all his so-called billions, asides sleeping with some greedy actresses and buying them cars, or marrying little children all over the place, who him epp? Is there a free well-equipped children’s hospital in his own village built by him? Or a free primary/secondary school for all children of his village? Or free care home for the aged widows in his village? I mean only in his village, at least he can afford it. I’ve never seen an adult so disgusting and shameless. Wicked enough to put a lil childlike Regina in a traditional cult of ‘don’t ever cheat on me’. His place in hell will sure be d hottest. (Well, this is just my opinion).”