Sponsored

‘You’re So Ugly, Disgusting, Shameless,’ Shan George Blasts Ned Nwoko

Nigeria
By Esther Emmanuel
Shan-George-Ned-Nwoko-Regina-Daniels-Ned-Nwoko

Veteran Nollywood actress Shan George has reportedly taken to social media to call out fellow actress, Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko.

RELATED

‘I Don’t Have A Father,’ Regina Daniels Disowns Man…

BREAKING: Court Sacks PDP Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko

In a now deleted post, George referred to Nwoko as an ugly and shameless old man.

This is coming after a court of appeal sacked Nwoko as a Senator-elect in Delta state and reinstated Peter Nwaoboshi, a few days after his marriage to the actress.

Advertisement

George reportedly wrote,

“Senator Ned Nwoko is an ugly sad little prick, with all his so-called billions, asides sleeping with some greedy actresses and buying them cars, or marrying little children all over the place, who him epp? Is there a free well-equipped children’s hospital in his own village built by him? Or a free primary/secondary school for all children of his village? Or free care home for the aged widows in his village? I mean only in his village, at least he can afford it. I’ve never seen an adult so disgusting and shameless. Wicked enough to put a lil childlike Regina in a traditional cult of ‘don’t ever cheat on me’. His place in hell will sure be d hottest. (Well, this is just my opinion).”

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

EFCC Advised To Use Ganduje’s N10m Donation To Initiate His Trial

Unbelievable! N2.9bn Fraud: EFCC Says Star Witness In Orji Kalu’s Case Can’t Be…

Your Demands ‘Not Known To Our Laws’, Femi Adesina Tells Anti-Buhari Protesters

Get Your Facts Right, Stop Spreading Lies, Kate Henshaw Blasts FFK Over Anti-Biafra…

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!