‘You’re Suffering From Amnesia’ – Dogara Tackles Wike

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has hit back at Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, saying he’s suffering from amnesia.

He stated this Monday evening after Wike had accused him of lacking integrity and character for making a U-turn on his support for a Nigerian President of southern extraction.

Dogara, who was rewarded for his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also criticised Wike for what he described as his perchant for wanting people to adopt his principles.

In a statement he also shared via his social media handles, the former speaker, who few hours ago dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the PDP said, “To my brother, Governor Nyesom Wike; if there is anything you are suffering from, I never thought amnesia would be one of them.

“Why would you think no one, except you, is entitled to a certain set of principles he/she cannot compromise?

“It’s such a pity if you cannot remember what our discussion and agreement was all about.

“Why should only your own position be respected and followed? I would never betray a friend and a brother that is why I won’t respond to your tirade on live TV,” he said.

Challenging Wike if their discussion can be made public, Dogara added, “The details of our conversation is sealed up with me but if you feel it’s okay to throw it to the public, kindly give me a written consent to divulge it so that the public can judge who is saying the truth,” he stated.

He also reminded Wike that there was a witness during their discussion.