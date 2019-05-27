Sponsored

You’re Too Old To Talk About Butt Enlargement, Boobs Lift – Dencia Slams RMD

Celebrities
By Esther Emmanuel
Dencia-and-RMD
Singer Dencia Blasts Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo

Nigerian singer, Dencia has reacted to Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo’s comment on plastic surgery.

RMD had in a post on his Instagram page had stated that weight loss, cosmetic surgeries, marriage and properties cannot guarantee true happiness in life.

According to him, true happiness comes from knowing who you are and loving yourself, and people who are secured in themselves do not flaunt their wealth on social media.

Reacting to the statement, Dencia took to her Instagram page to state that RMD is too old to be talking about butt enlargement and boobs lift.

She wrote:” RMD is older than my dad, I mean 10 years older, I’ll be so embarrassed if my dad was on the internet talking like this. All these folks steady losing cool points because of social media.

“Parents need to stop this social media bants. Why are you a 57year old man commenting about boobs and butts lifts?

“Truths is he ain’t lying, cosmetic surgery doesn’t make you feel any better about urself, that’s why people keep going and doing it over and over again but still, I don’t want to it to be him talking about it.”

