‘You’re Weaker Without Russia!’– Putin Reacts To Suspension From US-Led OAS

The Russian Government has said that its recent suspension from the Organization of American States (OAS) will not affect it negatively, rather it is the American countries that would become weaker.

This is the second suspension of Russia by an international organization directly involving countries.

Recall that the United Nations Human Rights Council had sent Russia packing, April 7, after expressing disapproval of its ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, 25 members of the OAS (out of 35) including the United States, voted in favour of the suspension of Russia as a Permanent Observer of the Organization of American States.

They resolved never to continue bilateral relations with Russia “until the Russian government ceases its hostilities, withdraws all its military forces and equipment from Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and returns to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

The decision of the OAS was quickly condemned by Ambassador of Russia to the United States and Permanent Observer of Russia at the Organization of American States (OAS), Anatoly Antonov.

Antonov accused the countries of aligning with the US but assured that it will not stop its military operation until it completely demilitarizes Ukraine.

He said “the OAS has got weaker. It has pushed away a reliable friend. Virtually every OAS Member State, with few exceptions, has lost in this situation. We understand that our partners in Latin America are exposed to unprecedented pressure of the United States and its satellites.”

He reminded the countries that Russia has “rich expertise” that they would need to boost their economy.

Meanwhile, the conflict which is already having grave impact on global econmy has forced the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to write separate letters to Russia President, Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Guterres formerly stood against Putin but has now asked for one-on- one meeting with him in Moscow.