Youth Groups Defy Gov Wike, To Carry On Protest Against Julius Berger

54 SHARES Share Tweet

Crisis looms in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital as two youth groups have insisted they will defy a warning from the state government not to go ahead with a planned protest against Julius Berger, which is the state’s main contractor.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the two youth groups namely: African Grassroots Empowerment Organization and the Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition led by Prince Gomene Namene and Legborsi Yamaabana respectively, had announced their decision to protest against Julius Berger over it alleged failure in corporate social responsibility and non implementation of local content in contract execution in the state.

The Rivers State Government had on Monday evening warned the youth groups not to dare her by going ahead with the protest billed for today, Tuesday 30th March, describing them as enemies of the state.

“These groups hiding under the guise of demanding for local content and corporate responsibility from Julius Berger are clearly being sponsored by enemies of the state who are not happy with the infrastructure revolution going on in the state.

“Government hereby warn these groups that it will not condone their sinister ploy to disrupt the timeline set by government to complete these projects,” the statement issued by the Information Commissioner, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, warned.

Reacting however, one of the youth leaders, Legborsi Yamaabana told THE WHISTLER : “We must go ahead with the protest against Julius Berger today, no matter the resistance by Rivers State Government. If any Rivers youth die during our protest, Governor Wike and Julius Berger should be held responsible.”

It remains to be seen if the youths would carry out their threat.