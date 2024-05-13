Youths Rally For Economic Rebirth Of Ogoniland, Support Resumption Of Oil Production

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a groundbreaking move, youths under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) have embarked on a multi-stakeholder negotiation process to revive oil extraction in Ogoniland, Rivers State.

This development follows a mega rally in support of the “Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project” in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, recently.

According to NYCOP, the Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project presents a unique opportunity for the Ogoni indigenous Exploration and Production company to collaborate with reputable financial and technical partners to secure the Lease to operate assets within the Ogoni oil fields.

In a statement signed by its President, Barinuazor Emmanuel; Secretary General, Fred Mene Elijah, and 10 others that made up several kingdoms in Ogonliand, the group emphasized the need for Ogoni to harness its natural resources and join the global community in enjoying its wealth.

Emmanuel noted that the world is transitioning from oil and gas to renewable energy, and Ogoni must seize the moment to benefit from its resources.

He said: The Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project aligns with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development Act (2010) and the Petroleum Industry Act (2021), ensuring effective participation and peaceful pursuit of the vision within the law.

“We cannot afford to sit on our natural resources while our people suffer. The world is transitioning to renewable energy, and we must seize this moment to benefit from our oil resources.”

The group urged all well-meaning Ogoni individuals to shun deceitful tactics by commercial activists and visionless leaders and support the Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project.

However, they stressed that the Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project marks a significant step towards harnessing Ogoniland’s oil resources, which have been dormant since 1993 due to local and international protests against Shell’s operations.