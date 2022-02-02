Youths’ Support Will Make Big Difference In 2023, Says Osinbajo Support Group

As the 2023 presidential elections draw near, supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have begun a massive mobilization of youths, describing it as strategy for victory in the presidential polls.

Officials of The Progressive Project, an umbrella organization for Pro-Osinbajo support groups, said on Tuesday that contrary to previous elections when youths recorded low participation, the 2023 election would see Nigerian youths participate massively towards ensuring the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria’s next President.

TPP’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, held that mobilization of youths’ votes along with that of millions of non-partisan citizens is a paramount strategic objective towards winning the 2023 presidential elections for the Vice President.

“More than before, youth votes will matter much and make a big difference in 2023,” Usman said

The TPP official commended the Higher Nigeria Movement (HNM), another pro-Osinbajo group, for its youth and women focused mobilization efforts for the candidature of Osinbajo especially its sensitization road shows in Kwara and Nassarawa states.

He disclosed that, through a new media-focused platform called The New Tribe (TNT) as well as groups such as HNM, Osinbajo supporters would leave no stone unturned towards mobilising youth, women and millions of other patriotic Nigerians who had not been voting in previous elections.

On his part, HNM Coordinator, Adeniyi Ibrahim, expressed confidence that the votes of youths and votes from concerned non-partisan Nigerians will provide a massive push for their mobilization efforts and subsequent campaigns.

“We have had several meetings and appointed leaders in all the nation’s thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory; We had our flag-off in Kwara state on Tuesday while the Nassarawa state rally took place on Wednesday,” Ibrahim said.

“On Thursday, we shall be having that of Abuja and next week, it will be the turn of about six successive states, including Kaduna where we have scheduled a programme on February 9.

“Right from the first rally in Kwara, the response has been massive and we are seeing great positive possibilities in our effort to rally support for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” Ibrahim added.