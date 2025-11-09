YOWICCN’s New President Promises To Unite Youths Across Denominations

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Newly elected National President of the Youth Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (YOWICCN), Emmanuel Eniade, has pledged to unite young Christians across denominations and lead with integrity, innovation, and purpose.

On Saturday, the YOWICCN held its 6th General Assembly and 13th Anniversary Celebration themed “Compelled by Grace: Jesus Our Example,” in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The two-day event which took place at the United Evangelical Church, drew delegates and youth leaders from across the country, culminating in the election of Emmanuel Eniade as the new National President of the Youth Wing.

The election, supervised by the Director of Youth Directorates, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezea who represented the CCN General Secretary, Bishop. Evans Onyemara also produced Lucky Abraham as National Vice President, Ene Sunday as National Secretary, Noah Samuel as National Assistant Secretary, and Samuel Onyebuchi as National Treasurer.

In his acceptance speech, Eniade who took over from the outgoing President, Barr. Emmanuel Ekpa, expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him.

“This victory is not mine alone, It belongs to every young person who dared to believe that our generation can rise again. that we can awaken our faith, arise with courage, and advance with purpose,” he said.

He declared that the era of division among Christian youths must end, urging members to work together to build across denominations, tribes, and boundaries.

“We are a generation blessed with vision but too often distracted by division. That ends now. We must awaken our spiritual consciousness to be a light in the nation. We must arise to take responsibility, to lead with integrity, and to build across denominations, tribes, and boundaries,” he said.

Outlining his leadership agenda under the theme “Awaken. Arise. Advance,” the YOWICCN President said his focus would be on four key pillars which includes strengthening YOWICCN’s state and zonal structures, promoting leadership and capacity development, driving social impact and advocacy beyond church walls, and rekindling faith and discipleship among the youth.

“Leadership is not a title; it’s a call to serve, to listen, to build bridges, and to raise others higher. I will not promise perfection, but I promise dedication, transparency, and an open heart.

“Let us not wait for another generation to fix what God has empowered us to change. Let us rise as one family guided by faith, united by purpose, and driven by love.” Eniade said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Ven. Ezea, had congratulated the new executives and urged them to build on the gains of the outgoing administration through teamwork and commitment to the Council’s vision.

The General Assembly also featured goodwill messages from CCN President, Dr David Onuoha; General Secretary, Bishop Evans Onyemara; CCN Kogi State Chairman, Rev. Samuel Samuel Essen; and guest speaker, Pastor Alkali Monday, who all urged the youths to embody the character of Christ in leadership and service.