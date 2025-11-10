YPP Applauds Candidate, Condemns Alleged Vote-Buying In Anambra Election

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Young Progressives Party (YPP) has commended its candidate for the Anambra governorship election, Mr Paul Chukwuma, for displaying courage and steadfastness inspite of alleged political intimidation and vote-buying during the poll on Saturday.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Egbeola Martins, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, commended the governorship candidate’s unwavering belief in democracy, ‘amid widespread impunity’.

Martins noted that Chukwuma had shown that vision and conviction remained stronger than oppression, adding: “He stood firm, defied odds and inspired renewed faith in politics of integrity.”

He, however, said that YPP remained one of the leading political parties in Anambra and Nigeria in general, and that it was immensely proud of its Chukwuma.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the good people of Anambra State who came out in their thousands to vote for our great party, an effort that saw us finish in third place, as announced by INEC.

“This represents a monumental improvement from our last governorship outing, yet remains unacceptable given the shameful circumstances that characterised the election,” he said.

Martins appreciated Anambra voters for their support, urging party members to remain peaceful and resolute.

According to him, YPP will explore all lawful and democratic options available, even as he reaffirmed YPP’s commitment to the struggle for a better Anambra and Nigeria.

Martins expressed the optimism that justice, truth and democratic ideals would eventually prevail.