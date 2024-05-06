YPP Expels 2 Abia Lawmakers For Supporting Gov Alex Otti

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Two lawmakers of the Abia State House of Assembly who are members of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) have been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The lawmakers are Hon. Ahuama Fyne Onyekachi, who represents Osisioma South State Constituency, and Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu, representing Osisioma North.

Onyekachi was accused of making utterances deemed to be supportive of the Abia State Government led by Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

When given an opportunity to respond to the allegations, Onyekachi’s defence was deemed unsatisfactory by the YPP executives in his Amator 8 Ward.

According to a source at the YPP National Secretariat who spoke to THE WHISTLER, Onyekachi also accused him of remaining unrepentant in his support for Otti’s administration.

On those grounds, the YPP ward executives resolved to expel Onyekachi in a letter endorsed by the YPP chairman in his Amator 8 Ward, John Okpomechila, and the secretary, Akwarandu Ogumuo.

The lawmakers’ expulsion was also endorsed by the party executives at the local government and national levels.

THE WHISTLER gathered that following their expulsion, the lawmakers may announce their defection to the ruling Labour Party on Tuesday.