Yul Edochie, Fans Slam Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa For Alleged Plagiarism

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, for not giving him credit for a post lifted by the later on his Instagram page.

The Super Eagles captain had on Tuesday made a post about the ASUU strike on his Instagram page about how Nigerian politicians send their children abroad to school, thus showing a lack of belief in a system they run.

Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning.

My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it.

e good?

We all want a working Nigeria.

Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer. https://t.co/JURbZ06mTA — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) July 12, 2022

But Edochie reacted to the post on his Twitter page, claiming it was his original idea, and faulted Musa for plagiarism.

He called out the football star for not giving him credit for the post, adding that such attribution is the proper thing to do.

Checks revealed that the actor shared his post an hour before Musa’s.

However, some Nigerians who reacted to the actor’s post faulted Musa for copyrights and refusal to credit the owner of the piece

Below are some comments gathered:

A tweep @belindauju said, “Giving credit is the credible thing to do, no matter how little the post is.”

Another Tweeter user @Abdvlganiu said, “Giving credit to the poster is a very easy thing to do. What #AhmedMusa did would amount to plagiarism in research writing, and it is not a good thing to be caught for.”

“What Musa did is wrong, he was supposed to give credit to Yul. It’s like after thinking to produce a masterpiece someone will shine with it without giving you your due credit,” @ekemor said.

Also, @EmmanuelAkind17 sarcastically said, “I was wondering who the original author was, but my mind told me you were because I doubt if Ahmed Musa could come up with an impeccable expression like this. Let’s pardon Musa, he doesn’t understand what plagiarism is.”

“Plagiarism is a very big offense but we take it likely in this part of the world. Why would you copy people’s intellectual property without giving them credit? It’s wrong, it’s stealing and it reduces your personality,” @hamrexistalking said.