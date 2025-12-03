Yuletide: Enugu CP Warns Against Security Lapses

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Giwa, Wednesday, charged senior and supervisory officers of the command to strengthen crime prevention and fighting efforts within their areas of responsibility as the festive season approaches.

CP Giwa warned that lapses of any kind would not be tolerated. The commissioner gave the directive during the monthly strategic security conference with senior officers, held at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu.

CP Giwa informed the operatives about the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, “which reinforces President Ahmed Tinubu’s instruction on the withdrawal of police personnel attached to private individuals and their redeployment to core public policing duties”.

The commissioner stressed that “all directives issued by the IGP, especially those relating to effective security management during the festive period, must be strictly adhered to”.

CP Giwa notified the operatives that “residents of Enugu State, both at home and in the diaspora, as well as visitors and travellers, are depending on the police for their security and safety”.

He therefore warned supervisory officers to comply and implement all existing security management guidelines for the season and beyond.

THE WHISTLER reports that the conference was attended by Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders, Heads of Formations, Commanders of Operational and Tactical Units, and Heads of Sections of the Command.