Yusuf Lauds Tinubu, APC Governors Over N8bn Support To Singer Market Fire Victims

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for donating ₦8bn to the victims of the recent inferno at Singer Market in Kano.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, issued in Kano on Tuesday.

Yusuf explained that the support comprised ₦5bn from the Federal Government and N3bn from Progressive APC Governors across the country.

The governor described the intervention as timely and compassionate, stating that it would significantly cushion the devastating impact of the fire on the traders and their families.

He said the gesture demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, particularly in moments of distress and national emergencies.

Yusuf also commended the APC Governors for their solidarity and brotherly support, describing their ₦3 billion contribution as a strong reflection of unity and shared responsibility within the party.

Advertisement

He assured that the funds would be transparently utilised for the rebuilding of the affected shops and the provision of direct assistance to genuine victims of the disaster.

Yusuf pledged that his administration would work closely with the relevant federal agencies, APC stakeholders, and market associations to ensure proper and equitable disbursement of the relief funds.

He further called on the affected traders to remain calm and hopeful, assuring them that the Kano State Government would complement the intervention with additional support measures.