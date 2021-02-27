Zamfara Abduction: 310 Girls Still In Captivity As 7 Escape

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven kidnapped students of the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe, Zamfara State, have reportedly escaped from their abductors on Friday.

Their escape comes less than 24 hours after 317 of them were abducted in the early hours of Friday and taken to an unknown destination.

The girls were said to have returned home on their own, claiming they escaped the bandits by manoeuvring their way while trekking along the forest, Channels Television report.

The medium quoted a source as saying that more schoolgirls had also escaped and should return soon.

Their reported escape leaves the number of abducted and missing students at 310 despite conflicting details that the total number of the abductees may have exceeded 500.

The Zamfara State government has, however, directed the immediate closure of boarding schools in the state, following the schoolgirls’ abduction — Kano State has also issued similar instruction.

Kano government believed that it was imperative to close 12 boarding schools in the state given the spate of the abduction of schoolchildren in neighbouring states.

Recall that 42 abducted students and staff of Kagara Government Science College, Niger State, are yet to be released by their abductors over alleged non-payment of ransom.

The Federal Government had said the ‘business’ of kidnapping for ransom was becoming a norm and warned that under no circumstance should any ransom be paid to bandits going forward.

Reacting, the bandits threatened to unleash terror on their victims if the government should fail to yield to their demands, but President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday affirmed that “bandits are not more powerful” than the government as the “fear of heavy casualties of innocent villagers have limited their powers” to bring their operations to an end.