Zamfara Abduction: UN Asked To Put Pressure On Nigerian Govt As UNICEF Condemns Attacks On Students

The Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project(SERAP) has urged the United Nations Security Council to put pressure on the Nigerian Government so as to secure the release of abducted school children as well as ensure security of lives and property.

SERAP, in a tweet on Friday, said it made the call through a letter to the council (which consists of Russia, The United States, Britain, France, Germany and China, among other non-permanent member states).

“We’ve urged the UN Security Council and its members to urgently hold a special session on Nigeria and to visit the country to press the authorities to end continuing abductions of students and the increasing level of insecurity across the country.

“We are also urging the Council and members to treat the failure of Nigerian authorities to prevent and prosecute attacks on students, and to end the growing insecurity in the country as a breach of the UN Charter and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations,” it stated.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Zamfara State Police Command confirmed that 317 students were abducted from the Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

It also assured that it will fish the perpetrators out.

Meanwhile, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund(UNICEF), Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, has termed the abduction as a sad development for the country.

However, he noted the efforts made by the government to bring out the students safe and sound.

“We are angered and saddened and by yet another brutal attack on school children in Nigeria.

“This is a gross violation of children’s rights and a horrific experience for children to go through – one which could have long-lasting effects on their mental health and well-being. We utterly condemn the attack and call on those responsible to release the girls immediately and for the government to take steps to ensure their safe release and the safety of all other schoolchildren in Nigeria.”

“Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning,” said Peter Hawkins.

“UNICEF acknowledges efforts being made by the Government of Nigeria to secure the release of kidnapped schoolchildren in Nigeria and calls on the government and all concerned to make schools safe in Nigeria,” he said in a statement on Friday.