Zamfara ADC Welcomes Ex-APC Senator, Promises Full Integration

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Zamfara State has officially welcomed former Senator Kabiru Marafa and his supporters into the party.

Marafa was a senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Thursday, and signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Abdulkarim Lihidda, the ADC described Marafa’s arrival as an important step for the party’s growth and unity in the state.

“This momentous development represents a major boost to the strength, unity, and progressive vision of the ADC in Zamfara State,” the statement read.

The party praised Marafa’s political background, describing him as an experienced leader capable of advancing the party’s progress.

“Senator Marafa remains a distinguished statesman, seasoned democrat, and respected leader whose vast political experience and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people will significantly enrich the party’s mission and strategic direction,” it said.

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According to the party, they are equally pleased to receive the large number of supporters who joined the party alongside Marafa.

“Your decision to align with our great party is a clear affirmation of confidence in the ideals of justice, equity, good governance, and people-centred leadership for which the ADC stands,” they said.

The party further expressed confidence that the new alliance would consolidate the party’s position as the preferred platform for genuine democratic transformation and sustainable development in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

The ADC also assured Marafa and his supporters that they would be treated fairly and fully integrated into party activities.

The statement noted that the party remains committed to building unity, strengthening internal democracy, and working towards shared goals adding that it is focused on becoming stronger and more united for the progress of Zamfara State.