Zamfara APC Calls For Investigation Of Army General ‘Behind Banditry’ In State

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State, has challenged journalists and security agencies to investigate an unamed retired army general who controls over 70 per cent of the mining sites in the state.

The party accused the “wealthy retired general” of being the brain behind banditry in the state.

The allegation was made by the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr Yusuf Idris, in a press statement on Tuesday.

Zamfara has been under the siege bandits who kidnap for ransom in most communities of the state.

Reports say over a million people have been displaced in the state while economic activities have been grounded in remote communities.

But on Tuesday, Idris made the shocking allegation that highly placed mining site owners and the miners have been identified as people behind the spate of banditry in the state.

He did not name anyone, but claimed they were untouchables in what may well be a wild allegation.

According to him, “Such untouchables, as it is, include a retired General. He owns over 70 per cent of such sites.”

He said the security agencies should investigate “why we never hear any fracas between these miners and the bandits even though both operate in the bushes of the state.

“I will also urge you gentlemen of the press to carry out an investigative report on this. The result and outcome will shock you to your bones.”

Zamfara boasts of huge deposit of premium solid minerals and other resources but are illegally mined in commercial quantity.

There have been reports of gold mining being the reason behind insecurity and influx of bandits to the state.

Idris extended the narrative to politics saying that, “As witnesses in the state, you will recall that when his excellency, Governor Matawalle was still in the PDP and facing serious security challenges, neither the PDP national leadership nor its governors shared the pains of Zamfara.

“This was until they were put to shame by the APC which came in full force to commiserate with the people and government of our dear state before the PDP sheepishly copied from such visit.

“You can tell me if they came. The reason is not farfetched; just investigate you will see why.

“Don’t forget, it was this same Governor Matawalle whose effort single handedly led to the reopening of hitherto closed roads and markets linking and connecting communities within and outside the state which were shut due to armed bandits’ activities.

“Or is it that the PDP people don’t know all these?”