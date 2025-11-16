Zamfara APC Chieftains Sue State Chairman Over Suspension

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Three senior members of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have instituted legal action against the state party chairman, Tukur Danfulani, challenging their suspension which they described as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the suspended party members in Abuja on Sunday.

The plaintiffs, Babangida Shinkafi, APC Chairman of Shinkafi South Ward; Kabiru Ibrahim, Welfare Secretary; and Ibrahim Kurya, representative of Persons with Disabilities, were reportedly suspended for attending a stakeholders’ meeting held on November 11.

The meeting was convened by the Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, a political bloc loyal to Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi. Their attendance was tagged an act of anti-party activity, prompting the suspension.

However, the suspended officials argued that the action was taken verbally by the Shinkafi Local Government Chairman, Ibrahim Bama, without any formal notice, allegations, or opportunity for fair hearing.

“It is unjust to punish fellow party members for attending a stakeholders’ meeting duly convened for the progress of the party. The purported suspension was issued by the Zamfara State APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani,” they stated.

They further urged restraint, stressing that, “It is in the interest of justice that all parties in the suit should stay action and await the determination of the matter by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

In the suit filed on November 14, the trio asked the court to declare them bona fide members of the APC and to nullify any suspension, expulsion or disciplinary measures against them.

They also sought a perpetual injunction restraining the chairman or any party official from further punitive action and an order maintaining the status quo pending determination of the case.

The officials insisted that they were duly elected during the 2022 party congresses and that their tenure remains intact.

Their suspension adds to the ongoing crisis within the Zamfara APC, which has been plagued by internal divisions since its loss in the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections. Party stakeholders have repeatedly blamed the setbacks on imposition of candidates and persistent internal conflict.

On November 1, APC stakeholders met in Talata Mafara under the leadership of former governor Abdul’aziz Yari, where they endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s 2027 consensus presidential candidate and pledged commitment to credible primaries.

The Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front also held a similar meeting on November 11, endorsing Tinubu and recognising Yari as the state party leader — a move believed to have fuelled the latest round of suspensions.