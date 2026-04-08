Zamfara Assembly Suspends Two LG Chairmen Over Graft

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The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended two local government chairmen over alleged financial misappropriation, in a move aimed at enforcing accountability in grassroots governance.

The affected officials are Mannir Mu’azu Haidara of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and Umar A. Faru of Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

Their suspension followed the adoption of a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during Wednesday’s plenary session.

Spokesperson of the House, Bello Madaro Kurya, said the decision was taken after the chairmen allegedly failed to honour multiple invitations by the committee to explain how funds allocated to their councils were spent.

“The Committee recommended the suspension of the two Executive Chairmen for their deliberate refusal to appear before it and account for expenditures,” Kurya said.

He added that the invitations were issued to allow the officials to clarify financial dealings within their respective councils, but they did not comply.

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The Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Moriki, who presided over the session, led lawmakers in unanimously adopting the committee’s recommendations, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two chairmen pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The Assembly also cited disregard for legislative authority and lack of transparency as part of the reasons for the action.

Both chairmen have been directed to hand over responsibilities to their vice chairmen with immediate effect.

Attempts to get reactions from the suspended officials were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.