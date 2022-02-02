Zamfara ASUU Chairman’s 2 Wives, 4 Others Kidnapped During Attack On Residence   

Unknown armed group have reportedly invaded the residence of the Zamfara State Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abdurrahman Adamu.

The residence of the ASUU chairman in the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), located in Damba Quarters on the outskirts of Gusua, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday.

Reports disclosed that the chairman did not pass the night at his residence and as such, the assailants abducted six persons including his younger brother, a niece, a nephew, and two of his wives’ younger sisters.

A staff of the institution and relative of the chairman told Channels Television that the kidnappers also abducted a neighbour who is a staff in the bursary department of the university.