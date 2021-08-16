Zamfara College Abduction: Three Escape From Bandits

Two staff members and a student abducted from the Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, on Sunday, have reportedly escaped from their captor’s den.

Their escape was confirmed by the Deputy Provost of the College, Ali Atiku, while speaking to newsmen on Monday.

Atiku disclosed that the trio returned to the college barely 24 hours after they were abducted by suspected bandits.

No fewer than 15 students and staff members were abducted from the college on Sunday.

He said, “As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits have kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen”.

Recall that in July, suspected bandits had invaded the teachers’ quarters of the college and abducted the provost, Habibu Mainasara.

Also, there were reports that 40 persons were killed in the Maradun region bordering Bakura on July 9.