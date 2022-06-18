Zamfara Declares 5-Day Public Holiday For Voter Registration

The Zamfara State Government has declared a five-day holiday to enable its citizens enrol in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

This was announced in a statement released by the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, and made available to journalists on Saturday.

According to the statement, Governor Bello Matawalle approved June 20th to 24th, 2022 as a work-free week to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials, and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Voter Registration exercise,

“This is to ensure that all eligible voters within their wards and local governments register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities,” the statement read in part.

This move comes as the June 30th deadline for voter registration approaches.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to extend the June 30 deadline for registration by 60 days.

The House also asked INEC to deploy additional staff and voters registration machines across the country.