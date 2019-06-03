ZAMFARA: Drama As Yari, Marafa, Wakkala Expelled From APC

The immediate past Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has been expelled by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state.

Yari, alongside the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu, was reportedly expelled from the party in the aftermath of the 2019 Zamfara governorship election.

The duo was accused of sabotaging the state party’s National Working Committee during the botched APC primary elections of the state which eventually led to the ruling party losing the governorship seat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Advertisement

According to a joint statement by the factional chairman of the party in Zamfara, Surajo Mai-Katakoand, the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, Yari and Shuaibu’s suspension was concluded at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday, June 3, 2019.



The party said the expulsion followed the electoral calamity that “Yari and his co-travelers exposed the party to” in Zamfara by allegedly frustrating the party’s efforts to conduct primaries in 2018.



“After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court Judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the Deputy National Chairman Sen Lawali Shuaibu from the APC,” the statement said.



“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds.



“Yari and his boys scuttled the efforts of our national headquarters to conduct primaries on the 3rd and 7th of October 2018. His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured,” it added.

The development is coming after the Supreme Court recently nullified the victory of the APC in Zamfara state due to the party’s inability to conduct valid primary elections before the governorship poll.

Advertisement

An APC governorship aspirant in the state, Senator Kabiru Marafa, had instituted a court case accusing the party leadership in the state of irregularities.



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bello Matawalle of the PDP as Zamfara governor following the Supreme Court ruling.

Advertisement

– APC Expels Kabiru Marafa, Ibrahim Wakkala, Aminu Jaji

In a related development, another faction of the APC in Zamdara, on Monday, announced the expulsion of Marafa, who is the senator representing Zamfara Central, for alleged anti-party activities.

The APC faction also expelled the past deputy governor of the state, Ibrahim Wakkala, and a member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

Announcing the expulsion on behalf of the state chairman, the state Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, in a statement on Monday, said the decision to expel the trio was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

Isah said, “The provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution was activated against the three members for violation of the constitutional provision and engaging in acts inimical to the interest of the party.



“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress.



“We are therefore by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the All Progressives Congress and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party,” he said.