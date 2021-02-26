Zamfara Girls Must Be Returned To Their Families Immediately – US Tells Buhari

The United States, on Friday, urged the president Muhammadu Buhari administration to do all it can to secure the release of over 300 students abducted in Jangebe, Zamfara state.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) , Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted about this.

She said the Nigerian Government must come hard on kidnappers within the confines of the law.

“The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Nigeria. The girls must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law,” she tweeted.

Recall that the Zamfara Police Command had confirmed the abduction of the girls but vowed to secure their release.

THE WHISTLER also learnt that seven out of the 317 students have returned.