Zamfara Gov Spends N100m Daily On Ramadan Welfare

The Governor Bello Matawalle-led Zamfara State government said it has spent N2.9 billion on purchase of Ramadan welfare package for Muslim residents of the state.

The state’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Dasara said the state government spent the sum (about N100 million daily) on purchase of essential commodities for distribution to residents who embarked on a 29-day Radaman fast on April 13.

Governor Matawalle had appointed Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, as the Chairman of the committee that would distribute the welfare package.

Dosara said the government purchased, “450 trucks of foodstuffs and essential commodities worth 2.9 billion naira for distribution to the public as Ramadan welfare packages for the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants and other categories of members of the public, to help in reducing the hardships being faced by people and to enable them conduct the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness.”

The commissioner gave a breakdown of the foodstuff and the essential communities are as follows:

Rice………… 60, 000 bags Millet………50,000 bags Maize…………50, 000 bags Beans……….30,000 bags Sugar………….10,000 bags Shadda/Attamfa….40,000 pieces

Meanwhile, THE WHISTLER reports that Zamfara State generated about 18.5 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).