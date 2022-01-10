Zamfara Lecturer Parts With N10 Million To Secure Wife, Daughters’ Release From Bandits

Bandits have reportedly released the wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau, in Zamfara State after 10 days in captivity.

The abductees were reportedly reunited with their family in the early hours of Monday after the sum of N10 million was paid as ransom.

A family member, Mohammed Bello, told The Punch that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N50 million, but subsequently settled for N10m.

According to reports, the lecturer, Dr Abdurrazak Muazu, was the principal target but had escaped on the day of the attack.

His wife, Binta Umar Jabaka and two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak, were subsequently kidnapped, a staff of the institution, Mohammad Lawal, told the medium.

Lawal said, “The gunmen jumped over the wall and entered into Dr Abdurrazak’s residence in order to kidnap him but he escaped through the ceiling”.

“They searched the house for over an hour looking for him, but when they could not see him, they abducted his wife, Binta and his two daughters, Maryam and Hafsat”.